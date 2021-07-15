Wanted man could be in Cessnock

The Hunter Valley Police District (HVPD) is seeking the public’s help to find a wanted man.

18-year-old Mitchell Parker is wanted for breaching a current court order.

He is of Caucasian appearance, between 170 to 175cm tall, medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent Cessnock and Abermain areas.

As the HVPD continues to conduct inquiries into his whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have further information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image credit: HVPD Facebook page