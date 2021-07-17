COVID-19: Hunter Venue named as Exposure Site

A Thornton service station has been added to the list of potential Covid-19 exposure sites after a positive case visited the venue on Tuesday.

NSW Health have confirmed anyone who attended the 7-Eleven on Weakley’s Drive between 12:05pm and 12:11pm on July 13 is considered a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Hunter New England Health has confirmed the case is low risk and was wearing a mask and following good social distancing at the time they visited the venue.

Health authorities are again urging anyone with even the mildest of symptoms to get tested for the virus and are reminding people masks are mandatory in all public indoor settings.

It comes as Sydney’s ongoing outbreak passes 1000 cases.