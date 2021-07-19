Major roadworks at Ravensworth near Singleton

There are some major roadworks getting underway at Ravensworth near Singleton from tonight.

Transport for NSW are undertaking the work on the New England Highway at Ravensworth for the next six months to carry out maintenance on Liddell Deviation Bridge.

The work includes installing steel beams on the bridge, the demolition of the existing concrete barrier rail, widening the existing bridge deck and the installation of new steel barrier rails.

In a bid to reduce the impact on motorists on the busy highway, the first part of work will mostly be carried out from 7pm to 5am from Monday to Thursday and is expected to be completed in about two weeks, weather permitting. Occasional day work may be carried out during this period.

Transport said single lane closures will be in place during work hours with stop/slow arrangements and a reduced 40km/h speed limit, while a 60km/h speed restriction will be in place outside work hours.

From Monday 2 August, work will be carried out underneath the bridge deck from 6am to 4.30pm on weekdays with a reduced 60km/h speed limit in place at all times and is expected to be completed in about one week, weather permitting.

From Monday 9 August, the bridge will be narrowed to seven metres and have a 1.4 metre clearance height until maintenance work is completed in December 2021, weather permitting. Motorists and freight will be reminded of this work closer to the restriction period.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Image credit: Google Maps