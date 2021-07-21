$34.4 million for black spots across the Hunter

Almost 100 dangerous crash spots across NSW are going to be fixed including some of the worst in the Hunter.

Under the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program 97 crash sites across NSW will be fixed across the next two years with a share in $34.4 million.

Lyne MP and Chair of the NSW Black Spot Consultative Committee Professor David Gillespie said the state would receive the money under the Black Spot Program’s 2021–22 funding round, with councils and the New South Wales Government contributing a further $2.5 million to the 97 successful projects.

“The Black Spot Program funds safety measures at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred, improving our roads to keeping our communities safe.”

“That is why our Government has committed a record $1.1 billion to the Black Spot Program from 2013–14 to 2023–24 to improve road safety across the nation.”

“These projects across our regions will make an important contribution towards reducing serious injuries and deaths on New South Wales roads and build on previous investments in the state.”

There are eleven projects in the region getting funding including $770,000 for Gan Gan Road at Nelson Bay, $630,000 at Gresford Road from Park Street in East Gresford, $345,000 for Medowie Road near Richardson Road at Campvale, $118,800 for Lambton Road and Taurunga Road at New Lambton and $235,000 For Rollands Plains Road near Red Hill Road at Telegraph Point.

“I want to ensure we can all get home sooner and safer, whether it’s from work, school or a trip to the local shops” Dr Gillespie said.

“This new funding will see total investment through the Black Spot Program in NSW rise to $292.2 million, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to improving road safety.”

“The Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics has found that Black Spot projects reduce the number of crashes causing death and injury by 30 per cent on average,” Dr Gillespie said.

“The high-priority locations we are funding have seen a total of 15 fatal and 584 crashes causing injuries recorded over the past five years.”

“The panel that reviews priorities for the program includes representatives from the NRMA, NSW Federation of Parents and Citizens Associations, the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australia, NSW Police, Traffic Management Association of Australia and state and local government.”

Image credit: David Gillespie MP Facebook