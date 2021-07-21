Hamilton man dies in crash at Merriwa

A Hamilton man has tragically died in a crash at Merriwa overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Scone Road and Macartney Street at about 10:15pm following reports a motorcycle had crashed.

The rider, a 55-year-old man from Hamilton tragically died at the scene and the 29-year-old pillion passenger from Bluehaven was taken to the John Hunter Hospital via road ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Hunter Valley Police District Chief Inspector Guy Guiana said they failed to negotiate a turn.

“A motorcycle with two men on board failed to negotiate a turn in Merriwa,”

“We set up a crime scene and we are examining the circumstances but we do believe speed played a factor in the crash,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000