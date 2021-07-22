Man extradited from Queensland over axe assault in the Hunter

A man has been extradited from Queensland over an axe assault in the Hunter region.

Police say just before 8pm last Tuesday, July 13, a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were at a home on Alliance Street East Maitland, when five people arrived and an argument broke out.

It will be alleged in court the 28-year-old woman was assaulted and the 35-year-old man was struck several times with a tomahawk.

The injured man contacted emergency services while the group left the scene.’

The 35-year-old was later taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment to injuries to his back; he has since been released.

Two people – a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man – have been charged in relation to the incident; they both remains before the courts.

Following further inquiries, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District detectives, assisted by officers from the Queensland Police Service – travelled to the Sunshine Coast and arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to the Maroochydore Magistrate’s Court where detectives applied for and were granted his extradition to NSW.

Yesterday, he was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

The Tarro man was refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court today.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.