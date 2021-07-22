Police Investigating Lake Macquarie Armed Robberies

Police are appealing for help as they investigate a string of armed robberies across Lake Macquarie.

Strike Force Woonooka has been established after attendants at three different service stations at Cardiff, Edgeworth and Redhead were threatened with a knife between June 10th and July 9th.

Each time the alleged offender made off with cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot and police believe the incidents may be linked.

The first incident occurred around 3am Thursday, June 10th at a service station on Main Road, Cardiff and the offender was last seen headed north on Lowry Street.

Two days later, a similar incident occurred at another station on Main Road at Edgeworth, with the alleged thief entering the store just before 11pm and fleeing south on Garth Street.

Around 3:30am on Tuesday, June 29th, the man returned to the same Cardiff station he’d allegedly robber earlier.

He threatened a customer with a knife at the door but failed to gain entry and once again fled along Lowry Street.

The most recent incident took place shortly after 7pm on July 9th at a service station on Collier Street, Redhead and the man once again took off on foot, heading south on Woods Street.

Police have now released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to help with inquiries.

He is described as being of a medium build, wearing dark coloured clothing and a face covering.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incidents is urged to contact Belmont Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.