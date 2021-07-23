Man Charged over Dramatic Police Pursuit

A Newcastle man has landed himself in court after cutting off an electronic monitoring bracelet fitted by police and leading officers on a dramatic chase towards Sydney.

The 22-year-old was on conditional bail for a previous offence and on Tuesday was caught on CCTV stealing a Mitsubishi Triton from Carrington.

He then traveled to a Bunnings Warehouse where he used a tool to cut the monitor off his ankle.

After leaving the store, he was involved in a fail to stop crash at Bennetts Green but managed to evade police.

Still traveling in the stolen car, the man was stopped by officers as he attempted to cross the Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry on Wednesday morning.

The suspect drove through a stop sign to try and board the ferry but his efforts were prevented by the boom gate closing.

Police had a short conversation with the man before he sped away, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, the car reached speeds of up to 150km/h in a 60km/h zone and eventually crashed into a number of trees at Maroota in north west Sydney.

The driver then fled on foot through several properties before police soon caught up with him.

He’s been charged with 13 offences to face court at a later date.