Cannabis set up dismantled near Anna Bay

Police have dismantled a cannabis set up near Anna Bay.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers received a tip off about the set up at a Bobs Farm property early last week and on Thursday they pounced.

A search of the property revealed 107 mature cannabis plants, 2.7kgs of cannabis bud and loose cannabis leaf, hundreds of cannabis seeds and police also located $10,000 in cash which was identified as the proceeds of crime.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the property.

He was charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, supply an indictable quantity of cannabis, possession of prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and consuming electricity without authority.

The male was bail refused and appeared in Raymond Terrace local court yesterday.

Image credit: Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Facebook page