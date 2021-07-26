One Person Killed in Stockton House Fire

A person has died in a tragic house fire at Stockton.

Fire crews were called to a unit block on Fullerton Street just after 5am Monday and arrived to find a unit in a row of units well alight.

Firefighters attacked the blaze, working to save adjacent units before conducting a search of the property.

Fire and Rescue NSW say one person was rescued, while police have confirmed a body was located inside the unit.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

There were 45 fire fighters fighting the blaze at its height and crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours.

Fire and Rescue are working with NSW Police to determine the cause of the blaze.