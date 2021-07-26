Theft of copper wire from a mine sparks grassfire

Police are investigating after thieves allegedly stole copper wire from a mine site sparking a grass fire.

Hunter Valley Police District officers said just after 1am today, unknown persons broke into the Mount Arthur mine site at Muswellbrook.

They allegedly then cut down a power pole, stole the copper wire from it and fled.

The story doesn’t end there, electrical wires attached to the pole detached and sparked a grassfire that burnt through 50 hectares of farm land.

Fire crews including the Edinglassie Rural Fire Service were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze and it was put out by 4:15am.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Image credit: FF Riley and FF Jack, Kyuga Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page