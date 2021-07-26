Together Again?

Alan Jones joined the King of Talkback Radio, John Laws on his morning show today.

During their 25 minute on-air chat the pair discussed everything from news and politics including COVID-19 lockdowns and Gladys Berejiklian, to US president Joe Biden. They also aired the rivalry between the two and whether Jones is likely to return to radio.

Jones did not rule out returning to radio when asked.

“God, we could set the world on fire, you and me”

If you missed the chat, take a listen here:

Photos: Daily Telegraph