Two teens injured in accident near Barrington Tops

Two teens have been injured in an accident near the Barrington Tops. 

Emergency services were called to Moonan Brook east of Scone just before 1:30pm yesterday following reports of a single vehicle rollover with four people on board.

They were all stabilised at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics – a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old female were flown to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service with possible hip and pelvic injuries.

The injuries of all four people were non-life threatening.

All were last reported to be in a stable condition. 

There were cars a plenty at the Barrington Tops over the weekend with a light dusting of snow on Saturday night.

Image credit: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

