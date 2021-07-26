Woman caught more than six times over legal driving limit

A woman has been caught more than six times over the legal driving limit near Newcastle.

Police were patrolling Nelson Bay Road at Williamtown at about 8:30pm on Saturday after a tip off from the public about the way a black Audi was being driven.

Officers stopped the vehicle after they allegedly witnessed it swerve and hit the gutter.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers spoke to the driver, a 31-year-old woman.

She underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

The woman was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where she underwent a breath analysis and allegedly returned a reading of 0.337, more than six and a half times the legal limit.

She was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice (FCAN) for drive with high-range PCA.

The woman had her licence suspended and is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court in September.

Image credit: NSW Police Force