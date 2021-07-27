RAAF weapons training at Salt Ash this week

Don’t panic if you live around Salt Ash and you hear gun shots this week.

Royal Australian Air Force No. 4 Squadron (4SQN) personnel are conducting weapons training at Salt Ash Air Weapons Range (SAAWR) between midday and 9pm each day.

Residents of Medowie, Salt Ash, Tanilba Bay and Swan Bay will potentially hear gun shots (blank rounds) coming from the vicinity of the western and northern section of SAAWR.

The RAAF said the training is an important part of maintaining proficiency for 4SQN personnel who are responsible for the development and conduct of training for Australian Defence Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Forward Air Controllers.

4SQN personnel are specially selected, trained and equipped air-to-surface integration specialists supporting close air support, special operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery missions.

Image credit: Royal Australian Air Force