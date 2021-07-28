Raymond Terrace M1 Extension Plans Revealed

Plans for the long-awaited M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace have been unveiled by the state government.

As of Wednesday, the Environmental Impact Statement for the project is now on exhibition and includes detailed plans for the four-lane dual carriageway.

The 15 kilometre extension includes four access points, linking the existing road network to the M1 at new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace.

The project will also feature a 2.6 kilometre viaduct over the the Hunter River and floodplain, as well as new bridge crossings over waterways at Tarro and Raymond Terrace and a new overpass for Masonite Road at Heatherbrae.

The extension is expected to cut down peak travel times by up to nine minutes and remove as many as 25,000 vehicles from the existing road network, reducing congestion and improving safety along the busy stretch.

The project is estimated to cost $2 billion dollars with the Morrison Government fronting up the majority of the cost, and construction is expected to begin mid-2023.

You can view the project and make a submission online via the project’s interactive portal until midnight August 24th.