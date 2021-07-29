Testings numbers in the thousands for Newcastle

Testing numbers are in the thousands for Newcastle and Lake Macquarie over the last month.

The latest figures from Hunter New England Health (HNEH) show for the week ending 4th July to the week ending 25th July, 25,421 people went and got a COVID-19 test in Lake Macquarie and in Newcastle there were 20,093 tests for the same period.

The biggest week was the week ending 4th July in Lake Macquarie with 7,759 people coming forward for a test. That was also the biggest week for Newcastle, Maitland, Port Stephens, Muswellbrook and Singleton.

After two exposure sites in the last month in the Maitland area, 12,062 people came forward for a test.

In Port Stephens there were 6,338 tests.

The testing numbers weren’t as high in the Upper Hunter with 1,215 in Muswellbrook and 2,321 in Singleton getting a test in the last month.

Image credit: HNE Health Facebook page