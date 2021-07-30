Former Youth Worker Charged with Child Sex Offences

A former Hunter youth worker has been charged with historical sex offences dating back to the 1990s.

In November last year, Strike Force Eiraban detectives began investigating reports of alleged child sex offences against two teenage boys at Muswellbrook and Gateshead.

The historical offences allegedly occurred between 1990 and 2004.

Following inquiries, a 71-year-old man attended Belmont Police Station early Thursday morning.

He’s been charged with 15 offences including eight child sex offences and five counts of providing prohibited drugs.

The Marks Point man was refused bail to face court on Friday.