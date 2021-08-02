Water Heater Warning following Wallsend Unit Fire

We’re being warned to have our hot water systems checked regularly following a unit fire at Wallsend.

Shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, Fire and Rescue crews from Wallsend, Lambton and Cardiff were called to a property on Raglan Street.

Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered the unit’s hot water system had failed and burst into flames, causing fire and water damage to the building.

Fire crews quickly rendered the scene safe and no injures were reported.

Fire and Rescue NSW say the incident is a timely reminder to have hot water systems serviced at least once a year, with a full check up and maintenance carried out every five years.