Loved ones in the Hunter still looking for their missing person: National Missing Persons Week

There are still 29 people missing across the Hunter and Central Coast.

It’s National Missing Persons Week and those loved ones are pleading with anyone with information to come forward to Crime Stoppers.

NSW say 28 people go missing every day in NSW – most of those people are located almost immediately but some remain missing for a long time.

In the Hunter region and on the Central Coast, some haven’t been missing for long, but others date back 40 years or more to the day they were reported missing to NSW Police.

One is Amanda Robinson who was reported missing after last being seen walking along Lake Road at Swansea in April 1979.

She had been attending a dance at her Gateshead high school.

Gordana Kotevski has been missing since 1994, after she was last seen at Charlestown on 24 November – a white 4WD was seen in the area at the time.

Janine Vaughn is another long term missing person, originally from Muswellbrook, she was last seen around 4am on Friday 7 December 2001 in Keppel Street, Bathurst. At this time she was seen to enter the front passenger seat of a bright red four door medium size sedan similar to a Mitsubishi Magna or a Toyota Camry.

More recent missing persons include Zac Barnes who was last seen at about 8.00pm on Sunday 13 November 2016 at Thornton. Zac was last seen wearing a faded blue singlet, dark blue board shorts and work boots.

Patrick Thaidy disappeared even more recently. He was last seen on CCTV on Macquarie Road at Cardiff on December 6 last year.

Anyone who has any information on any missing persons is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

More on National Missing Persons Week: https://www.missingpersons.gov.au/about/national-events/national-missing-persons-week