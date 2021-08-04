AstraZeneca appointments now available at Belmont hub

The AstraZeneca vaccine is now available at the Belmont Mass Vaccination Hub.
You can book in your appointment today, with the available appointments starting from August 10.
Hunter New England Health (HNEH) said you can secure your booking via the federal eligibility checker: https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines
The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently available to anyone 18 years and over, however informed consent needs to be provided.
This means understanding the risks and benefits of vaccination using the latest information and advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
If you have any concerns about receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine or if you’re not sue if it’s right for you, we suggest speaking to your GP before booking an appointment at the Belmont hub.
Image credit: Jessica Rouse