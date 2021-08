Brent chats with money educator Nicole Pedersen-McKinnon about how to develop healthy money habits for yourself and your family.

Click below to listen to the full interview:



Resources mentioned in the interview:

Money Smart

National debt helpline: 1800-007-007

Nicole is a money educator and the author of “How to Get Mortgage-Free, Like Me.”

Visit Nicole here: https://www.nicolessmartmoney.com/