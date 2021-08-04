Man Charged over Cooks Hill Shooting

A man has been charged over a fatal shooting at Cooks Hill in July.

40-year-old Wesley Prentice was shot dead inside a Darby Street unit on the afternoon of July 22, sparking a widespread search for his murderer.

Following extensive inquiries by the state’s Homicide Squad, a 35-year-old man was arrested near a caravan park at Bonny Hills just before 6 o’clock Sunday night.

The man was allegedly in possession of a gun and cash which were seized for forensic examination.

He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with murder and three weapons offences.

The man, from Woodrising in Lake Macquarie, faced court briefly on Monday where he was formally refused bail to reappear on Wednesday.

Strike Force detectives have also carried out searches of two properties at Bonny Hills and Windale, seizing multiple items for examination.

Investigations are ongoing.