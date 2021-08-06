Man caught after assaulting police and making a run for it in the Hunter

A man has been caught after allegedly assaulting police and then making a run for it in the Hunter.

Just after 9am yesterday Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended a home on Richardson Road, Raymond Terrace, to execute a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO).

At the home, police seized firearms and prohibited drugs, which will undergo further examination.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Raymond Terrance Police Station, before he was transferred to John Hunter Hospital for observation.

About 12.45am today, the man was discharged from hospital and returned to police custody, where police will allege the man punched a female constable in the face and ran into nearby bushland.

A perimeter was established and despite an extensive search, the man couldn’t be found.

Following inquiries, the man was located by police attempting to hitchhike on Industrial Highway, Mayfield, about 4.30am today.

That didn’t stop the man from trying to run away – he fled but with the help of the Dog Unit was arrested a short time later before being taken to Calvary Mater Hospital in Newcastle for treatment of a dog bite.

Upon release, he was then charged with three counts of possess unregistered firearm-not pistol/prohibited firearm, two counts of possess prohibited drug, resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, escape police custody, destroy or damage property, enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, resist officer in execution of duty and not keep firearm safely.

He was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrance Local Court in September.