Man Charged, Fined Over Reckless Driving at Blacksmiths Beach

A Central Coast man has been charged by police over alleged reckless driving at Blacksmiths Beach.

Police were sent footage by a member of the public, showing an 11-year-old girl sitting on the bull bar of a vehicle driving along the Lake Macquarie beach.

Details of the vehicle were passed onto police who traced the driver to a home in San Remo, which has been under lockdown since June.

The 36-year-old man was issued a Court Attendance Notice and issued a fine for breaching Public Health Orders by leaving a locked down zone.