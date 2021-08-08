Man caught driving drunk at East Maitland

A man has been caught behind the wheel allegedly three times over the legal limit.

Port Stephens-Hunter police spotted the man outside a large shopping centre in East Maitland on Thursday, July 29.

Police attempted to pull the car over but the driver didn’t stop – police followed the car for a short time but still the driver wouldn’t pull over.

Officers were forced exit their vehicle and smash the drivers window to disable the vehicle by turning the ignition off and removing the keys.

The man was breath tested and returned a reading of 0.132 – he did show signs of being heavily intoxicated.

He was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with mid-range drink driving, negligent driving.

The man also had his licence confiscated.

Image credit: NSW Police Force