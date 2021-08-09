Six more cases in the Hunter, and Tamworth entering lockdown

There were six additional cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Hunter New England Health (HNEH) District overnight.

All are in the Newcastle area bringing the total number of cases to 25 in that area and there is one case in Armidale bringing the total for the Health District to 26.

One of the cases includes a young woman who had been exposed in Newcastle and travelled to Tamworth while infectious.

The woman did NOT know she was infectious when she traveled.

There are now exposure sites in Tamworth.

As a result, Tamworth will be in the same stay at home restrictions as Newcastle, the Hunter and Greater Sydney from 5pm today.

The restrictions will be in force until Tuesday 16th August.

The rules for this area will be the same as those already in place across Greater Sydney, including the Central Coast, Armidale, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Port Stephens, Singleton, Dungog, Muswellbrook and Cessnock.

NSW Health are asking people not to seek exceptions to the rules, but to ensure they comply with them so we do not see further cases of COVID-19 in the community.