New Recycling Facilities on the Way for Newcastle

Newcastle could soon be recycling coffee cups, with new facilities on the way for Summerhill Waste Management Centre at Wallsend.

Almost $41 million will be spent on a new Materials Recovery Facility which will boost the site’s recycling capability, allowing it to process more plastics, tyres, glass, cardboard, paper and even the notoriously hard-to-recycle takeaway cups.

The project is one of 22 across the state to benefit from a $24 million funding boost from the state and federal governments.

The projects are set to increase the state’s recycling capacity to 120 thousand tonnes per year, and generate industry investment of $59 million.