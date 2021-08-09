Newcastle man fined for illegal hunting

A Fullerton Cove man has been charged with illegal hunting.
Police allege on July 24, 2021 a 30-year-old man entered a property at Ellerston in the Upper Hunter without permission with a number of pig hunting dogs.
He then hunted illegally on the property and it was reported to police.
The Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team were told and started an investigation.
Following inquiries, police caught up with the man who was issued a Court Attendance Notice for enter private land to hunt animal without owners consent.
He’ll appear in court in September.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team would like to remind the community to be vigilant in their local area. The ability of the community to identify the offence and report it in a timely manner allowed for investigators to provide a quick response to apprehend the people committing these offences.
Anyone with information is requested to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Image credit: NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team Facebook page