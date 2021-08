A house has been severely damaged by fire overnight in Belmont.

Emergency services were called to Clift Street at about 3 o’clock this morning arrived to find a two story home well alight.

It took fire fighters about an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze.

They had the fire out and mopped up by 4:30am.

It’s understood the home was abandoned.

Fire fighters handed the site over to local police who will investigating the cause of the fire.