COVID-19 cases in the Hunter nears 100

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Hunter are nearing 100.

Hunter New England Health has confirmed 13 additional cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The 13 new cases takes the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 95.

7 from Maitland LGA, 4 from Lake Macquarie LGA,

1 from Cessnock LGA and 1 from Singleton LGA

All are linked to previously reported cases

3 were infectious while in the community

4 were associated with the aged care cluster

Over 82,000 tests have been done since 3 August

Image credit: Hunter New England Health Facebook page