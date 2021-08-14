Hunter Police Boosted By New Recruits

The Hunter’s police numbers will be bolstered by new recruits next week.

6 will be stationed in Newcastle, 2 in the Hunter Valley, and 2 will join the Port Stephens Hunter district.

The 10 new probationary constables were sworn in at the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn on Friday.

They’ll hit the ground running, reporting to their new posts bright and early Monday August 16.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin has welcomed the additional resources.

“Some of the Force’s newest probationary constables have elected to come back to serve this community while others have chosen to start their careers in the Hunter district,” he said.

“On behalf of our community, I am pleased to welcome our newest police officers.”