Student confirmed to have tested positive at University of Newcastle

A student is confirmed to have tested positive at the University of Newcastle.

Of the cases confirmed for the Hunter New England Health District in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, one of those cases has been confirmed within the university’s on-campus student community at Callaghan.

The student was a known close contact of a previously confirmed case, and so was already in isolation on campus.

That brings the total number of positive cases directly impacting the university to 6.

The university said the student has been “moved into the care of NSW Health and we wish them all the very best with their recovery”.