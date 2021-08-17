Farmers To Bait Early As Plentiful Paddocks Tempt Mice

With spring just around the corner, Upper Hunter farmers are being urged to prepare now for another surge in the mouse population.

The numbers of mice had dropped off over winter, allowing crops to recover from a devastating infestation earlier this year.

But experts are warning plentiful paddocks are the perfect food source for the rodents, and without early intervention their numbers could soar in the lead up to harvest.

Experts say the best way to protect produce as the weather warms up is to bait early while alternative food sources are scarce.

The NSW Government is offering to cover half of the cost of Zinc Phosphide baits of up to $10,000 for primary producers.

Households and small business owners can also apply for small rebates between $500 and $1,000 dollars.