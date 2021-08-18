Brent Bultitude

Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff Quattromani

Geoff Quattromani

This week in Tech Talk Geoff Quattromani talks:

  •  If you’re getting strange “missed call” text messages, you’re not alone! Telstra issued a strong warning about the flubot virus that could cause major problems for smartphone users. 

  • Samsung’s new products include two foldable phones, two smart watches and earbuds 

  • A free streaming service from libraries is set to add extra options to your viewing 

  • Google is bringing its popular wireless earbuds to Australia with smart features 

Click below to listen to the full Tech Talk podcast:

Fore more info visit Geoff Quattromani 

