Man facing court after allegedly attempting to sneak contraband into Hunter correctional centre

A man is facing court after allegedly trying to deliver contraband into a Hunter correctional centre.

Hunter Valley Police District (HVPD) officers received information about a plan to drop contraband into Cessnock Correctional Centre yesterday, Sunday August 22, by using a drone.

Police notified the centre and patrols were conducted around the complex.

Following inquiries, police stopped a Holden Commodore on Maitland Road, Cessnock at about 11:45pm last night and spoke to the female driver and a male passenger.

Officers then searched the vehicle and police seized a drone, and a plastic bag containing a mobile phone and charger, tobacco, lighter and buprenorphine.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with two counts of unlawfully deliver or attempt to deliver anything to inmate, and one count each of take part supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, bring etc prohibited drug/plant into place of detention and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. Police will allege in court the man was coordinating the operation with someone inside the facility. The man was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court today Hunter Valley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer, said officers will continue to work alongside officers from Corrective Services NSW to identify and take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband. “Our joint operations with Corrective Services NSW will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who attempt to facilitate the supply of prohibited drugs or other contraband into facilities in the Hunter Valley district,” Detective Inspector Zimmer said. Inquiries are continuing.

Image credit: NSW Police Force