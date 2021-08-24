Police need your help to find 13-year-old Tylah Weatherburn who is missing from Medowie.

Tylah was last seen at her home on Bower Road at about 8:30pm on Sunday August 22.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were notified of her disappearance yesterday, and commenced an investigation into her whereabouts – police and family are concerned for Tylah’s welfare because of her age.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 155cm tall, of thin build, with long blonde hair and green eyes. Tylah is believed to be wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger jumper, grey track pants and black Nike runners.

She is known to frequent the Raymond Terrace, Medowie and possibly Tenambit areas.

Anyone who may have seen Tylah, or knows of their whereabouts, is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image credit: NSW Police Force