Lake Mac boosting residents happiness and wellbeing through new program

Lake Macquarie Council is boosting residents happiness and wellbeing through a new program.

Council has partnered with Avondale University to deliver the ‘Let’s Lift Lake Mac’ project to residents – it’s a community version of a very successful mental health and wellbeing program called The Lift Project which uses scientifically proven strategies to help people live a happier, more resilient and purposeful life.

Registrations for the free program are now open at theliftproject.global/letsliftlakemac, with the program officially beginning from Monday 6 September 2021 and run over seven weeks.

Mayor Cr Kay Fraser said Let’s Lift Lake Mac couldn’t have come at a better time for the city, as the Hunter continues to face COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

“Many people are doing it tough at the moment. COVID-19 has not only placed stress on our working and social lives, but also significantly impacted on our mental health and wellbeing. We are a resilient community, but right now, we need to make sure we look after ourselves and each other,” Cr Fraser said.

“I’m thrilled that we have been able to partner with Avondale University to deliver this seven-week program and continue to support our community in the best way possible. I encourage people to join me and register for Let’s Lift Lake Mac to discover how we all can improve our happiness.”

Let’s Lift Lake Mac will bring together scientifically-proven strategies from the fields of neuroscience, positive psychology and lifestyle medicine.

Avondale University’s Associate Professor Darren Morton will lead Let’s Lift Lake Mac and he is excited to bring the program to our local community.

“I’m so excited to bring Let’s Lift Lake Mac to Lake Macquarie. We’ve had some wonderful success with the program in the United States, and have run programs in the City of Adelaide and Sunshine Coast, so it’s fantastic we can bring it to our community,” Associate Professor Morton said.

“Even during challenge times, there are simple but effective things that we can do to lift our mood and our life. And it is so important that we make these positive choices and take positive steps at a time like this. Let’s Lift Lake Mac offers fun and simple strategies that can help people survive COVID and thrive beyond it. I would encourage everyone to get involved in this uplifting educational wellbeing adventure.”

Image credit: Lake Macquarie Council