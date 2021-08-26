Man to face court after being aggressive at Jesmond chemist

A man is facing court accused of not only being aggressive towards staff, but also to customers at a chemist at Jesmond.

Police say just before 5pm on August 20, a man went to a chemist on Blue Gum Road to get his COVID-19 vaccination.

Initially the man didn’t even make it through the door, being refused entry as he wasn’t wearing a mask.

He returned a short time later with a mask to get his vaccination.

As staff began inquiring about his details for the vaccination, he allegedly became verbally aggressive towards staff.

The man was asked to leave the store and as he was exiting, picked up a plastic bag of glass bottles and allegedly began swinging them towards staff and customers, before finally leaving.

The incident was reported to police and an investigation commenced by officers attached to Newcastle City Police District.

The 54-year-old man was arrested at a house in Jesmond yesterday and taken to Waratah Police Station.

He was charged with affray and failing to comply with public health order – not wear face covering.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court today.