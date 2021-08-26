NSW including here in the Hunter will slowly see restrictions ease next month, if you’re vaccinated

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced what the Government has been teasing all week – freedoms for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has surpassed six million jabs, so the first step in a roadmap to further freedoms has been unveiled.

When the state hits the vaccination targets of 70 and 80 per cent, for those who have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant and her team have decided:

From 12.01am, Monday, 13 September:

, outdoor gatherings of up to five people (including children, all adults must be vaccinated) will be allowed in a person’s LGA or within 5km of home. For those who live in the LGAs of concern households with all adults vaccinated will be able to gather outdoors for recreation (including picnics) within the existing rules (for one hour only, outside curfew hours and within 5km of home). This is in addition to the one hour allowed for exercise.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked the millions of people across NSW who came forward to receive their vaccine, helping hit the six million doses target.

“We are so grateful for every person who comes forward to get vaccinated because the more jabs we get into arms, the sooner we can lift restrictions,” Ms Berejiklian said.

As part of the roadmap when the following targets are hit, freedoms will be as follows:

70 per cent full vaccination: a range of family, industry, community and economic restrictions to be lifted for those who are vaccinated.

80 per cent full vaccination: further easing of restrictions on industry, community and the economy.

The government is also investigating trials of certain industries in coming months, as a proof-of-concept measure to prepare the businesses to open up and operate in a COVID-safe way.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said this roadmap is our path to freedom and is our biggest incentive yet to get vaccinated so we can return to a level of normality.

“The roadmap announced today outlines a clear pathway forward in which a range of family, industry, community and economic restrictions will be lifted for those that are fully vaccinated when NSW hits 70 per cent,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Having a meal with loved ones, or having a drink with friends is just around the corner, but to get there, we need to keep up momentum in the vaccination rollout.”

There are several options to receive your ‘proof of COVID-19 vaccination’:

Download your COVID-19 digital certificate via the Express Plus Medicare mobile app or your Medicare online account through myGov.

– You can add your COVID-19 digital certificate to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay. – Instructions are available on the Services Australia website. If you can’t get proof online, your vaccination provider can print your immunisation history statement for you.

Call the Australian Immunisation Register on 1800 653 809 (Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm) and ask for your statement to be sent to you. It can take up to 14 days to arrive in the post.

If you’re not eligible for Medicare you can call the Australian Immunisation Register and request your certificate be mailed to you or add your COVID-19 certificate to your digital wallet using the Individual Healthcare Identifiers service (IHI service) through myGov.

For the latest information visit nsw.gov.au/covid-19