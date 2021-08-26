Zero cases in Hunter New England Health District but lockdown extended

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The total for the district stays at 168.

There are 110 active cases

700 close contacts are in isolation

31 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations

Despite the stabilisation of cases in the district, the lockdown has been extended for a further two weeks until September 10.

“We’re on a knife edge in the regions, we need to take pressure off the health system,” said Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

“Sewerage surveillance is still showing fragments in parts of NSW where we have no known cases.”

“It’s a timber box ready to explode.”

Image credit: John Barilaro MP Facebook page