Correctional Centres across NSW on high alert for COVID-19 cases including in the Hunter

Correctional Centres across NSW are on high alert for COVID-19 cases.

Corrective Services NSW has confirmed 23 centres across the state have been taking “extra precautions after inmates, who may have been exposed to the virus, were recently transferred to those prisons from Parklea Correctional Centre”.

“Some of those prisons have been locked down while additional precautions are put in place.”

Cessnock Correctional Centre in the Hunter region is one of the prisons that has gone into lockdown.

Corrective Services NSW said “twelve inmates from Parklea Correctional Centre, who are housed in the same wing and were not new arrivals, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday (28 August 2021). An investigation into the source of the infection is underway.”

All impacted inmates have been isolated and tested by Justice Health & Forensic Mental Health Network.

Corrective Services NSW said they will “continue to follow the expert advice of NSW Health and JH&FMHN in our decision-making processes”.

