Man shot dead in car at Port Stephens

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was allegedly shot dead in a car at Port Stephens.

Emergency services were called to Hideaway Drive, Salt Ash at about 1:45pm yesterday following reports a vehicle had hit a tree.

The male driver of the Ford Ranger utility was found suffering a gunshot wound – it’s reported that initially emergency services weren’t sure if he had suffered a wound from the crash or from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

Sadly, he could not be revived and died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene has been established at Salt Ash and Masonite Road, Heatherbrae, after a second vehicle was located burnt out – both will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Detectives – assisted by the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad – have established Strike Force Breve to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information or dash cam vision which may be able to assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image credit: NSW Police Force Facebook page