Roadwork at Heatherbrae for the next three weeks

There’s roadwork at Heatherbrae on the Pacific Highway for the next three weeks.

The changed traffic conditions are northbound between Tomago Road and just north of Old Punt Road to build a new access track for future geotechnical sampling and testing for the extension of the M1 Motorway to Raymond Terrace.

To reduce impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 9.30am to 2.30pm and from 7pm to 5am on weekdays and is expected to be completed in three weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Shoulder closures will be in place during day and night work and one lane will be closed during night work.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.