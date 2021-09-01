Youth Worker To Face Belmont Court Today After Allegedly Sexually Abusing A Teenager

A man will face court in Belmont today over allegations he sexually abused a teenager who was under his care.

Earlier this week, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation after reports a 15 year old girl had been sexually assaulted by a youth worker on the Central Coast.

Their inquiries led them to a 26-year-old man who arrested and charged around 11 o’clock yesterday morning, with 3 counts of intentionally sexually touching a child between the ages of 10 and 16.

Police will allege in court that he sexually touched the girl on numerous occasions between April and August 2021, while she was in his care.

The 26 year old was refused bail, and will appear at Belmont Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.