Dramatic arrest of wanted man at Wallsend

There were dramatic scenes at Wallsend yesterday, with police swooping in on an apartment block to arrest a man.

The Hunter Region Enforcement Squad has been investigating several aggravated incidents across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie areas since August.

Following extensive inquiries at about 10am yesterday, Hunter Region Enforcement Squad officers with the assistance of Newcastle City Police District officers attended an apartment block at Wallsend where five people were seen fleeing the home.

Police established a perimeter and requested the assistance of the Police Dog Unit and the Tactical Operations Unit.

All five people – three men and two women – were arrested a short time later and taken to Newcastle Police Station.

A 25-year-old man, who police have been looking for, was charged with eight offences, including two counts of police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, and one count each of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, drive whilst unlicensed, robbery armed with an offensive weapon, aggravated enter dwelling armed with intent, affray and possess prohibited drug. He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

All four others were released pending further inquiries.

