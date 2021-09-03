COVID-19 vaccination hub opening in Muswellbrook

A COVID-19 vaccination hub will be opening up in Muswellbrook.

In a bid to boost the local vaccination rate the walk-in hub will be opening at the Indoor Sports Centre on Rutherford Road on September 11.

At this stage the hub will only be offering AstraZeneca vaccines to people in the Muswellbrook and surrounding area.

There are no bookings required for locals, just take ID and your Medicare Card with you.

Initially it will be a one day clinic from 10am to 4pm, but Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said they hope to do another day the week after depending on the uptake.

“It’s a community led vaccination clinic.”

“People can just come along with their Medicare card, walk in, get jabbed and walk out again and it is as simple as that and it’s all been brought about by the community coming together and helping their GPs do what they do best which is provide frontline medical help,” he said.

“At this stage its a one day clinic on September 11 and we’re planning then to see how it goes and hopefully continue it the following weekend.”

In the Muswellbrook LGA in the week ending August 27 47.1 per cent of people had their first dose of a vaccine and 21.7 per cent of people had their second dose.

In Singleton 52.7 per cent of people have gotten their first dose, 25.4 per cent have had their double dose and the Upper Hunter Shire is doing the best with 59.7 per cent having their first dose and 34 per cent having had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

