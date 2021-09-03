Newcastle Council helping the community with face masks and hand sanitiser

City of Newcastle is helping out the community with face masks, hand sanitiser and other Covid-Safe gear.

Council has been helping out community organisations with thousands of face masks, hand sanitiser, face shields and disinfectant wipes in bid to help them through the current outbreak.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene products ensures that frontline community organisations are able to safely support Novocastrians.

“City of Newcastle has provided protective equipment to dozens of local organisations such as multicultural services providers, Aboriginal services, child and family services, youth services, homelessness services and community centres, who are on the frontline during the pandemic,” Cr Nelmes said.

“In the past two weeks, City of Newcastle has distributed more than 60,000 face masks, along with supplies of hand sanitiser, disinfectant wipes, face shields and medical gowns.”

“By providing access to the much-needed equipment and hygiene products, we can help ensure our most vulnerable community members are protected and that essential community services can continue to operate as safely as possible.”

The bulk PPE is made available through a partnership between Resilience NSW and Healthshare, who provide the items to local Councils across New South Wales to ensure community organisations are best equipped to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Regional Clinical Director for Awabakal Medical Service, Toni Carson, said that access to PPE is crucial for local services to continue to operate, while minimising the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re grateful to have the support of City of Newcastle and have access to PPE supplies, which we’ve distributed to Aboriginal medical clinics across the city. The supplies are essential to ensure that our community maintains safe and has reliable access to medical services during this challenging time,” Toni Carson said.

Image credit: City of Newcastle