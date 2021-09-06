ATM Stolen in Brazen Cameron Park Ram Raid

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a thief who pinched an entire ATM from a Lake Macquarie shopping centre.

Around 2am Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a break and enter at Cameron Park.

Officers were told a man had used a forklift to smash his way through the glass doors of the centre before making off with the machine.

The ATM was found at a construction site close to the centre, while the forklift was found abandoned in nearby bushland.

Inquiries continue and police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.