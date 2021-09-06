All this week listen to Richard and Shanna and you could win a delicious meal from Gamble & Brown Kotara.

Your favourite menu items at Gamble and Brown Kotara are now available in a convenient take-home pack! The chefs at G&B have been busy working on a range of breakfast, lunch and dinner options for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home. Your favourite sweets will also be available to cure those lockdown blues!

Click on the link below to checkout the menu or listen to Richard and Shanna all week for the chance to win $70 Gift Vouchers.